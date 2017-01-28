Fourth arrest over football disorder

A 30-year-old man is currently in police custody being questioned over public order offences at the football match between Leeds United and Barnsley last Saturday.

Following the arrest this morning, South Yorkshire Police said: “The man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences at last week’s football match between Barnsley FC and Leeds United FC at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday, 21 January.

This is the fourth arrest in connection to the incident and more arrests will follow as South Yorkshire Police continue to work with both clubs and British Transport Police.