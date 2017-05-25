Family's sorrow as Leeds mum confirmed among dead after terror attack

A Leeds mother has been confirmed as one of 22 people killed in the terror attack on Monday night.

Wendy Fawell, 50, of Otley, had been at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena with her 15-year-old daughter Charlotte and friends.

Ms Fawell was reported to have been about to leave the concert with Charlotte, along with a friend and her sons, when they were caught in the attack.

Charlotte was taken to hospital in Oldham and her brother, Adam Fawell, 29, began a desperate search for his mother.

Adam Fawell has today confirmed via Facebook that his mother was among the victims.

He wrote: "I'm really sad to say that my mum Wendy Fawell unfortunately has passed away as a result of the terror attack in Manchester.

"I want to say a massive thank you to all friends and family who have shared posts to try and find her and all the messages that have been sent.

"It really means a lot to us for all you have done. I can't thank you enough. RIP mum, you will be sadly missed."

Greg Mulholland, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Leeds North West, tweeted: "Heartbreaking that Wendy Fawell has been confirmed as a victim of the Manchester attack, deepest condolences & prayers with the family.