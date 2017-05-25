ARMED officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary are being deployed to support West Yorkshire Police following the terror attack in Manchester.

West Yorkshire Police chad requested military support after the UK terror threat level was raised to to critical following Monday night's suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

The Civil Nuclear Coinstabulary (CNC), which polices nuclear sites including Sellafield in west Cumbria, has redeployed some of it's armed officers to support other forces across the UK.

West Yorkshire Police assistant chief constable Angela Williams, said: “CNC officers will be deployed alongside West Yorkshire Police’s own armed officers, at iconic and key sites across West Yorkshire.

“People may have anticipated seeing soldiers deployed on patrol, but as far as West Yorkshire is concerned at present, the military are backfilling other sites, in order that officers such as those from CNC, can be freed up.

"These officers’ dress is almost identical to that of our own officers, so visually, the public will see little difference. We must also be mindful we have a well- tested and well-practiced operational plan to be able to deploy our own officers with colleagues from other constabularies, which is currently working very effectively indeed.

“The additional presence helps provide greater resilience in keeping our communities safe.

"I would again remind the public that, while the critical status means an attack in the UK is expected imminently and that it could happen anywhere in the UK, at this time, there is no specific information about West Yorkshire.

"I want to reassure our communities that we will continue to provide appropriate levels of police, which includes high visibility police patrols across West Yorkshire.

"We continue to offer policing support to our colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and wish to share our condolences and thoughts with the victims and their families affected by the tragic events of Monday evening.

“I would again ask that people remain vigilant, alert but not alarmed and if they see anything suspicious to contact the Confidential Anti-Terrorist hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency, always dial 999”.