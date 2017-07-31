Drunk driver was in charge of van full of chickens when stopped on A1 near Bramham

A man has been charged with drink driving after being stopped by police as he drove a van full of chickens on the A1 motorway.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group stopped a white Mercedes Sprinter van near Bramham at about 2pm on Friday.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Durham, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Officers arranged for several live chickens inside the van to be looked after in temporary accommodation.

The driver has since been charged with drink driving and will appear at York Magistrates' Court on August 17.