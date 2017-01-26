Drugs seized as Leeds police execute search warrants

A cannabis farm was uncovered when police executed a number of drug warrants in Leeds.

Officers from the Inner West Leeds policing team were joined by Special Constables and Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team in searching various addresses.

A man was charged with producing cannabis after plants were found at a property in Bramley.

One man was reported for summons for producing cannabis after 14 plants were seized from a property in Bramley.

Elsewhere in Bramley, a woman was arrested for possessing cannabis with intent to supply. She was released on bail while enquiries continue.

A third person in Armley received a community resolution for possessing cannabis.

Two wanted men were also arrested for other charges at the addresses visited as part of the drugs day of action.

A police spokesman said one had been wanted on warrant and the other was wanted for theft.