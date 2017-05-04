Detectives seek justice for family of murdered Leeds pensioner 15 years on

Cold case detectives are continuing to search for the crucial piece of evidence needed to solve the murder of a Leeds pensioner.

Today, on the 15th anniversary of Leonard Farrar’s death, they have urged anyone with information to “search their consciences”.

We have repeatedly shown that, even after many years have passed, we can still get justice for families. Detective Chief Inspector Jim Dunkerley

Mr Farrar, a 71-year-old retired Merchant Navy officer, was found stabbed to death at his home in Cardinal Road, Beeston, on May 4, 2002.

Despite extensive enquiries at the time and a number of renewed appeals over the years, his killer has not yet been found.

The investigation is now being led by West Yorkshire Police’s ‘cold case’ team.

It regularly reviews unsolved murders in an effort to make a breakthrough in these long-running cases.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We remain absolutely convinced that someone out there has that crucial piece of information that will lead us to the person responsible for the murder of Leonard Farrar.

“His family are understandably still as keen as ever to see his killer caught and justice done. I would ask anyone who does have information that could assist us to search their consciences and tell us what they know, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

The case is one of a number of unsolved murders in West Yorkshire which remain under investigation by the force after more than a decade.

Others include the killing of Wakefield schoolgirl Elsie Frost in 1965 and the murder of Hebden Bridge teenager Lindsay Rimer, whose body was found five months after she was last seen in November 1994.

Arrests have been made in both of these investigations during the past year, although charges are yet to be brought against any new suspects.

Det Chief Insp Dunkerley said: “We have repeatedly shown that, even after many years have passed, we can still progress investigations to a successful conclusion and get justice for families and we are determined to continue doing all we can to achieve that for Leonard Farrar’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.