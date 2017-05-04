Detectives investigate after two people threatened with knives for cash

Two late night street robberies happened in Leeds city centre within a couple of hours.

In the first incident at around 11.30pm on Monday a 20-year-old man and his 15-year-old brother were approached by the three suspects near to the Dry Dock pub, in Woodhouse Lane.

They threatened to stab them and tried to lead them into a nearby underpass but the victims managed to run off.

In the second incident, on Bowman Lane at 12.45am on Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was threatened him with a knife by suspects who then demanded money. They took him to cash point at the nearby Sainsbury's store where he was forced to draw out cash. They also took money from his wallet before running off.

One suspect was described as white, about 20 years-old, five feet, eight inches tall. He had dark hair, a wispy moustache and was wearing a black Adidas hooded jacket and bottoms with white stripes down the sides.

The second was aged 16 to 20, about five feet, four inches tall, with blonde hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured Nike hoody and black gloves.

The third was described as 25 to 35, about five feet, eight inches tall, slim to average build, wearing a baggy green anorak, baggy jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone who recognises the suspects or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170195779 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.