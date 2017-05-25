Crowd funding appeal for grieving Leeds family tops £11,000

A crowd funding appeal to help the family of a 14 year-old girl from Leeds who was killed in the Manchester terror attack has raised more than £11,500.

It has been set up to help Samantha Leczkowski, whose teenage daughter Sorrell was named yesterday as one of the 22 victims of Monday night's blast at the end of the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

A friend of Samantha's, Sarah Smith, started the appeal on JustGiving with the target of raising £1000, but donations from friends and even those that don't know the family but have been touched by their tragic story kept pouring in.

Samantha, of Adel, was at the concert with her daughter and her own mother Pauline Healey. Both women were seriously injured and are still in hospital. Mrs Healey has had 15 hours worth of surgery to treat shrapnel wounds.

Ms Smith who launched the fundraising campaign said the amount of money donated had been "overwhelming".

Sorrell's auntie, Stacie added: "Thank you so so much to everyone who has donated and your kind messages means a lot."