CCTV appeal: Man racially abused as he walked through Leeds station

A man was racially abused and threatened with being assaulted as he walked through Leeds City Station.

British Transport Police today released CCTV images of another man who they believe could help with their ongoing investigation into the hate crime.

It took place as the victim walked on the concourse of the station at around 9.40pm on Saturday, September 16.

The victim, who is in his thirties, was approached by a man who racially abused him and threatened to assault him.

The man then left the area without acting on the threat.

Although physically unharmed, the victim was frightened by the abusive and threatening language used towards him.

A BTP spokesman said: "As part of Hate Crime Awareness Week, officers throughout BTP have been spreading the message that hate crime is not acceptable. Absolutely everyone has the right to travel on the rail network without being targeted because of their race, religion, disability or any other perceived difference.

"Throughout the awareness week, officers will be at key stations across the nation talking to passengers, rail staff and members of the public about the #WeStandTogether campaign, an initiative designed to stamp out hate crime and hate incidents on public transport."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 667 of 16/09/2017.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.