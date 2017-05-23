CCTV appeal: Leeds police want to trace man after serious sexual assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify in connection with a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds.

The 18-year-old victim had been in Mission nightclub when the man approached her and a friend.

She became separated from her friend and the suspect suggested they leave the club.

They got into a black and white cab outside The Viaduct pub in Lower Briggate and travelled to the Ibis Budget hotel in Crown Point Road.

They crossed Crown Point Road towards the River Aire and the suspect suggested they walk down the steps behind The Chandlers and along the river.

He then grabbed the victim and subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

The victim managed to get away and walked back onto Crown Point Road, where she flagged down a man riding a bike and police were contacted.

Today police shared details of the incident, which happened at about 4am on Saturday, May 13.

Detective Constable Emma Kelly, of Leeds District CID, said: "We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the suspect shown in the image or who witnessed any part of the incident.

"We are particularly keen to trace the man on the bike that the victim flagged down in Crown Point Road at about 4.10am so we can speak to him as a witness."

The suspect was described as white, about 5ft 9in and aged in his twenties. He was not fat but had a belly and had balding, shaved hair.

He was wearing a black top with a collar, black or blue jeans and black lace-up pumps, and spoke with a Leeds accent.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Det Con 5504 Kelly at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13170215445.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.