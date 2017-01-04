CCTV appeal after threats to kill woman in Leeds

POLICE have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify as part of an investigation into threats to kill being made to a woman in Leeds.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are investigating following several calls and other messages to the victim, which were reported to the police in mid-December.

A second CCTV image of the man police are seeking

As part of the investigation, officers have recovered CCTV images of a man they want to identify who was filmed at a business in Leeds city centre on December 16.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log number 13160731247.

Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.