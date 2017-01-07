CCTV appeal after serious city centre assault in Leeds

Police investigating an assault on a man in city centre Leeds which left him with a serious facial injury have now released CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace.

The assault, in Blayds Yard, happened in the hours of Christmas Eve, but details have only now been released.

Investigating officers say a 37-year-old man was assaulted shortly after 1.30am and left with a serious facial injury.

Leeds District CID has now released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident and are appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Andrew Smurthwaite at Leeds CID on 0113 3859398 quoting reference 13160753763.