Caught on camera: Can you help Leeds police with these unsolved crimes?

Do you recognise any of the people pictured in these CCTV camera images?

Police in Leeds want to identify them in connection with enquiries into unsolved crimes, including shoplifting, damage to a vehicle and fraud.

Police want to trace this man, reference LD395, after a theft from a shop in Leeds.

The images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be pictured.

They are instead asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.