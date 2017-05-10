Castleford man appears in court on racial hatred charges after counter terrorism unit investigation

A Castleford man has appeared in court after being charged with stirring up racial hatred.

Wayne Bell was arrested in September following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday) after being charged with five offences.

The 36-year-old is accused of two offences of stirring up racial hatred as well as three offences under the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

Bell, of Mount Walk, was granted conditional bail until a plea hearing at Leeds Crown Court on June 6.