Bradford man jailed for sexual activity with five-year-old girl

A Bradford man has been jailed after he was found guilty of sexual offences involving a child.

Frederick Holmes, aged 60, of Cordingley Close, was jailed for eight years at Bradford Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) after he was found guilty of incitement and sexual activity offences involving a five-year-old girl.

An investigation was launched last October when the girl’s mother reported the offences to police.

Holmes was arrested and later charged with both crimes.

He was given eight years for the sexual activity offence and two years for the incitement. The sentences will run concurrently.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Constable Jodie Hayes, of Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said:

“We hope the victim and her family find some comfort in this result and hope they can move on from what must have been a horrendous ordeal for them.

“We also hope it will encourage others to come forward and report sexual offences to our officers, who will sensitively and thoroughly investigate all reports with the aim of bringing perpetrators to justice.”