Armed robbers wearing Halloween masks raid Leeds pub

Three men wearing Halloween masks robbed a Leeds pub after threatening staff with knives and an axe.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the armed raid on Woodies Craft Ale House, in Otley Road, Headingley, last night (October 15).

Detectives say the three men entered the pub as staff were closing up. They threatened the staff and stole a large amount of cash before escaping over the back wall of the beer garden.

A black hatchback car was seen in the area at the same time, police say.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the staff involved and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the men leaving the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170479545 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.