Air ambulance and paramedics at scene of incident in Wakefield

Emergency services descended on a quiet lane in Wakefield after a fatal collision this afternoon.

Police turned out in large numbers along with paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 2.20pm.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter also attended the scene in Lingwell Nook Lane in the Lofthouse area.

Reave Westwell, who lives on the street, said: "I saw the ambulance first responders speed past. The air ambulance was circling and landed in the field.

"At one point there were three ambulances and nine police cars. They went into a house at the end of the road.

"All the neighbours were coming out and looking."

Ambulances and rapid response vehicles parked in Lingwell Nook Lane. Picture: @reavewestwell

LATEST: Police confirm young boy has died after collision in Wakefield