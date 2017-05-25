‘Abusive’ Wakefield street drinker jailed for breaching order

A man who was banned from being abusive or drinking in Wakefield city centre has been jailed.

James McMaster, 56, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday, after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) imposed in January this year 12 times.

He was accused of having a detrimental effect on people living in the city after continuing to drink alcohol.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “James McMaster has been involved in persistent anti-social behaviour for some time and was warned that breaching the CBO imposed on him would result in a prison sentence.

“He showed complete disregard to the terms of his order, having breached it 12 times, and that resulted in Magistrates imposing a custodial sentence on Monday.

“I hope being jailed will now give him pause for thought and will also serve as a warning to persons given CBOs that if they are breached they will result in time in prison.”

Under the terms of his order, McMaster was banned from engaging in behaviour or using language likely to be threatening, abusive or insulting to others anywhere in the Wakefield district; inciting or encouraging others to do so; drinking or being drunk in a public place; and possessing an open vessel of alcohol in public.

He was also not permitted to enter an area of the city centre bordered by Jacobs Well Lane, George Street, Bond Street, Queen Street and Peterson Road and Stanley Road unless for pre-arranged appointments of if travelling through as a taxi or public transport passenger.

Coun Maureen Cummings, council cabinet member for environment and communities said: “I firmly welcome the Magistrates’ decision – which sends out a clear signal that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in this district. Those who breach a CBO and cause distress to others need to know they could face very serious consequences – including, as in this case, the loss of their liberty.”