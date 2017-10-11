Cricket pitch funds secured

Cricket in West Leeds has been given a new lease of life after funding was secured for a pitch replacement.

English Cricket Board (ECB) has committed to sprucing up the pitch in Armley Park as part of its South Asian Communities Project.

The nearly £50,000 scheme has secured the installation of a new strip in the beauty spot as well as Cross Flatts Park, Harehills Park, and two strips at Roundhay Park.

Coun Alison Lowe (Labour, Armley) said: “The cricket pitch in Armley Park is very popular with local people, so I’m delighted that a new pitch is going to be put in and that maintenance will be covered by the ECB in the years ahead.

“Myself and my ward colleagues Jim McKenna and Alice Smart look forward to see the new pitch in action for many years to come.”

The focus of the scheme is on retaining current participants and increasing activity in the sport among South Asian communities and is being rolled out in Leeds and Bradford.

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and sustainability, said: “As the home of Yorkshire CCC there is a real passion and love for cricket in our city, and through this project, the ECB is aiming to encourage more members of our South Asian communities to take up the game.”

She added: “This is a fantastic and free opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to emulate their heroes and have fun playing the game for seasons to come.”

Bruce Cruse, ECB national funding and facilities manager, said: “Projects like this are a key part of our plans to grow the game, get a bat and ball in more hands and ensure that cricket is a sport that is accessible for everyone.”