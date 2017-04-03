Search

Crash driver blew five-and-a-half times over drink drive limit

Photo: West Yorkshire Police RPU

Photo: West Yorkshire Police RPU

0
Have your say

A DRIVER who was breathalysed by police after a crash in West Yorkshire blew five-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit.

West Yorkshire Police's roads policing unit tweeted a photo of one of two vehicles involved in the collision on Croft Street at Bradford just after 9.30pm yesterday. (Sun April 2)

Photo; West Yorkshire Police RPU

Photo; West Yorkshire Police RPU

Officers also tweeted a photo of the breathalyser reading of 193 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The tweet read: "Croft Street, Bradford. RTC involving two vehicles. One driver blew 5.5 times over. He's currently with us."

Schools across Leeds are facing budget cuts of almost 37m, with up to 991 teachers facing the axe, according to education unions.

Leeds schools face ‘£37m cuts’

Education Secretary Justine Greening.

Education chiefs claim funding figures are misleading