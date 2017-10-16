Crash between a car and a cyclist closes main road near Wakefield

A main road into Wakefield was closed this afternoon following a crash between a car and a cyclist which has left huge tailbacks.

The A642 was shut in both directions near to the junction with Broadway and the Lupset pub in Lupset.

The accident happened shortly before 3pm involving a blue Mazda car.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital, but there are no further details at the time.

Although the road has since re-opened, drivers are being urged to avoid the area as rush hour approaches as it struggles to cope with the traffic.