Craig David announces Forest Live date in Yorkshire

Craig David has announced a date in Yorkshire this summer as part of the Forestry Commission’s Forest Live music series.

He will take to the stage at Dalby Forest near Pickering on Saturday, June 25.

Craig David said: “I’m really looking forward to playing at Forest Live, there’s always something special about playing outside in the English summer!”

From a UK Garage pioneer to a mainstream multi-million seller, Craig David became one of the UK music scene’s most successful male solo artists since the 2000 release of his critically-acclaimed debut album ‘Born To Do It’ changed his life.

Top 10 singles over the period including ‘Fill Me In’, ‘7 Days’, ‘Walking Away’, ‘What’s Your Flava’, ‘Hot Stuff (‘Let’s Dance’)’, and the incredible duet with Sting, ‘Rise And Fall’ have established Craig as an indisputable commercial success and proved that British urban music has the power to go pop.

Record industry accolades include three Ivor Novellos (including the two highly prestigious awards for ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Best Contemporary Song’), four MOBOs and two MTV EMA awards and most recently a nomination for Best Male Artist at this year’s upcoming Brit Awards.

Craig’s recent return to music proves his popularity has far from faded. 2016 releases included hit singles ‘When The Bassline Drops’ a collaboration with grime artist Big Narstie, follow up single ‘Nothing Like This’ an alliance with dance duo Blonde, and ‘All We Needed’ the BBC Children In Need official single; all taken from the No 1 Album ‘Following My Intuition’.

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife. Over Forest Live’s 16 years history, money raised has contributed to a wide range of projects, from wildlife conservation to making improvements for visitors. With everything required for a great night out, including full catering and bar facilities, the gigs are renowned for their relaxed atmosphere.

* Tickets £38.50 (plus £4.35 booking fee) available from 9am on Friday, January 27, from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music