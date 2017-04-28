Crafting new chapter for fire hit Leeds venture

Eighteen months after a devastating fire, a social enterprise venture is ready to rise and be fashionable once again.

Fabrication2 is a new workspace by Leeds Social Enterprise Fabrication Crafts Ltd for micro fashion and crafts businesses, launching in a new location at Edward Street tomorrow with new and old tenants.

It has taken until now to raise funds, find suitable premises and renovate them following a blaze in November 2015 in a neighbouring business which caused so much damage their premises had to be demolished.

The new premises are a 7000 sqft empty building in the phase 2 Hammersons regeneration district and will see 50 jewellers, metal-workers, fashion designers, woodworkers, artists and leather workers using the space both on an adhoc and permanent basis, with various work stations on offer

Dawn Wood from Fabrication said: “We’re so happy to take on this building, as there is no other provision in Leeds city centre for jewellers, fashion designers etc to work alongside others, due to cost or them being too well appointed “It’s been a difficult 18 months and we’ve still a lot to do but hopefully we’ll be able to grow a making community again bigger than we had before.”

Over the weekend, Bloom Bakers will be making biscuits, Anachronalia are doing a book making demonstration, Tyto Leodis will be making and talking about chocolate and Pattern Passion will be doing a block printing workshop. Sunday sees jewellery making and repair workshops, with Bent and Forged.