Courtney Boyle: Police confirm Leeds Beckett University student died in Manchester terror attack

A Leeds Beckett University student who was reported missing following the Manchester bomb blast died in the terror attack, police have confirmed.

Courtney Boyle, 19, was at the Ariana Grande concert with Phil Tron, 32, who was her mother’s partner. He also died. Both were from Gateshead.

Her mum Deborah Hutchinson said: “My stunning amazing beautiful daughter. You were my rock, you made me so proud with all you had achieved and my gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky. I am going to miss my baby girl Courtney Boyle for the rest of my life.”

Her father said: “I will never forget you and I will love you forever. Grandad Bob misses you loads also.”

Professor Peter Slee, Vice Chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: “The whole University community is deeply saddened by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to Courtney’s family at this terribly distressing time.

“Courtney was a lovely, bright and hardworking student who had achieved excellent marks in her first semester with us. She was enjoying University life and had built strong friendships. For all of these reasons, she is a great loss to the University and to her fellow students.

“You will appreciate the impact that this has had on our students and staff. Our Chaplaincy and wider Support Services have been in contact with Courtney’s many friends at the University, and we will continue to support them and any other of our students and staff who have been affected.”