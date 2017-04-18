Search

Court hears how Raheem Wilks was shot in the chest in Leeds barber shop

Raheem Wilks (inset) and police carrying out investigations outside the barber shop in Leeds

The inquest into the death of a murdered Leeds teenager was opened and adjourned this morning.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard that Raheem Omar Wilks, 19, died after receiving a gunshot wound to the chest in a barber’s shop in Gathorne Terrace on January 26 this year.

Temporary detective inspector Shaun Bartram confirmed to the court that a post-mortem of Mr Wilks, of Roundhay Grove, Chapeltown, had been carried out.

Mr Wilks received a gunshot wound to the chest before he died in hospital, the court heard.

David Hinchliff, senior coroner for West Yorkshire, adjourned the inquest to await the outcome of criminal proceedings relating to Mr Wilks’s death.

Two people have been charged with his murder and will stand trial on October 16.

Plumber Mr Wilks was the brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks.

His body will now be released so that his funeral can take place.

