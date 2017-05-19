Courageous Leeds youngster shows the way for global health event

A courageous girl is raising awareness of bowel diseases ahead of a global health event.

Evie Addelman, 12, is highlighting World IBD Day (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) this Friday.

The youngster from Alwoodley was diagnosed with chronic condition Chrohn’s Disease when she was eight-years old. But since then she has raised more than £3,000 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK (C&CUK).

Evie said: “I want to raise awareness of Inflammatory Bowel Disease to stop young IBD sufferers from feeling alone.”

She has won awards for her charity work, like Yorkshire Child of Courage. And last year she worked with Leeds City Council to produce a guide for school staff on how to support and include learners with complex medical needs. It was launched on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall on World IBD Day 2016.

Mum Ruth Addelman said: “Evie is so motivated and I think having a chronic condition has made her mature beyond her years. She is amazing and so inspiring. We are all so very proud of her.

“My husband of 22 years, Robert, had childhood leukaemia which meant it was difficult for us to conceive.

Although the first attempt worked for her elder brother Sam, it took us five attempts at IVF to fall pregnant with Evie – she was definitely our miracle baby.”

It took two years after initial symptoms before Evie was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. Her mum added: “Evie was very quiet as a child however in recent years, she has grown into such a confident, strong, motivated and caring person. She has achieved so much for her age.”

Her fundraising projects have included fashion shows and getting her school to wear purple to raise money for C&CUK.