Country life to be served up in central Leeds

Country life will be showcased in the city for a celebration of Upper Nidderdale in Leeds next weekend.
Kirkstall Abbey will host a petting zoo of farm animals, willow weaving, nature trails, foraging walks and there will be the chance to learn how to milk a cow at the free, family-friendly event on Saturday, April 22, 11am-3pm. Other activities include stone masonry demonstrations, bee keeping advice and bird watching.
Iain Mann, manager of the Upper Nidderdale in the City scheme at the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, said: “Our Upper Nidderdale in the City event is all about showing people who live in Leeds the wide range of things that happen in a rural area like Nidderdale – it’s only 25 miles from Kirkstall Abbey to Pateley Bridge but they are very different places!
“We hope that by bringing a bit of what is special about Upper Nidderdale to Leeds, people will get more of an understanding of the area and will want to come and have a look for themselves.”
Upper Nidderdale forms part of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty.