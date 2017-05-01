Counting down to Oakwood Day in north Leeds

Organisers say there will be “something for everyone” at this year’s action-packed Oakwood Day.

Held next month, on Saturday May 13, the day will feature music, food, craft stall and children’s activities based at Oakwood Clock in Roundhay, north Leeds.

The free events runs from noon to 7pm and has been organised by volunteers at the Oakwood Traders’ and Residents’ Association (OTRA).

One of the organisers, Becca Ahmed, said: “This year’s event is set to be a fun-filled day with lots of great activities for all to get involved in. We are hoping to have a wonderful action packed day for the community to enjoy.”

Among the bands playing will be Edgar Duke and Jabbawoki and children’s activities include a free Brazilian workshop.

Oakwood Church has also organised an on-the-day photo competition suitable for all amateurs, from toddlers to centenarians.

All images entered must be captured between 9.30am and 12.30pm on the day and suit the five subject categories of ‘Oakwood’, ‘colourful’, ‘streetlife’, ‘naturally’ and ‘happy’.

Judging will take place after 1pm, with winners announced from 4pm at Oakwood Church, where there will also be an all-day cafe and art group exhibition.

For more information on the competition, including entry fees, visit http://www.oakwoodchurch.info/photocomp.

For more information on Oakwood Day, visit https://www.facebook.com/OakwoodDay.

Oakwood Day was first held in 2015 to celebrate the newly-restored Oakwood Clock, which had been carefully renovated after a two-year fundraising campaign.