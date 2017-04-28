Countdown is on for bank holiday Ilkley Carnival

Ilkley Carnival organisers hope the excitement of the Tour de Yorkshire will boost numbers and takings at the event on Bank Holiday Monday.

Carnival chairman Andrew Stacey said bumper crowds are expected for the Stage 3 Tour de Yorkshire which runs through Ilkley on Sunday and will help the carnival to exceed its £10,000 fundraising target the following day.

With more than 1,000 people involved in the “At the Movies” themed parade, The Grove will be transformed. The carnival begins with the parade at the earlier start time of 11am along The Grove, Brook Street and onto the carnival showground.

Andrew said: “We’ve moved the parade forward 30 minutes this year to ensure that families are able to make the absolute most of their ticket onto the East Holmes Field and enjoy all the entertainment that there is to offer.”