Count us in! Big-hitters sign up for Leeds digital jobs event

Corporate big-hitters such as Barclays, Morrisons and Hitachi have thrown their weight behind this month’s Leeds Digital Job Fair.

The firms have all signed up to exhibit for the first time at the latest staging of the event, on Friday, April 28.

Companies making a return to the job fair, meanwhile, include Sky Betting & Gaming, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays and Northcoders.

Sky Betting & Gaming chief executive Richard Flint said: “Leeds Digital Job Fair is a great way for the city to showcase the range of amazing tech job opportunities that are available here.

“As the city continues to develop a reputation for its fast growing digital sector we believe the fair can help demonstrate just why it is such a great city to build a career in.

“We’re looking forward to highlighting some of the exciting roles we have from across Sky Betting & Gaming.”

Taking place for the third time, the job fair is being staged at the First Direct Arena and is expected to attract more than 2,000 people.

It has again been organised by Amy De-Balsi, founder of online jobs board Herd, while support is coming from LeedsBID, Leeds City Council, Leeds Beckett University and the arena.

Employers interested in exhibiting can get more details by e-mailing amy@herd.careers.

Students or jobseekers who want to sign up for the fair are asked to visit the www.herd.careers web page.