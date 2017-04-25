Councillors to answer questions on new Leeds school site proposals

Councillors will meet residents this week in an effort to provide more information on potential sites for the new free school proposed to tackle the primary places “black hole” in Leeds.

Earlier this month Leeds City Council launched a consultation on four site options for the proposed 420-pupil Roundhay Park Primary so it can push forward with the project.

A drop-in session, where council staff will be available to answer questions and discuss the consultation, has now been arranged for Friday.

Roundhay ward councillor Eleanor Tunnicliffe said: “Choosing a new site for the school is an important decision that will have a big impact on local families now and in years to come. This is why we want as many people as possible to respond to this consultation. Please take a moment to tell us what you think about the different sites.”

The council has been working with the Education Funding Agency and school trust applicants to identify a suitable site, which has been difficult due to significant planning or highways concerns. Campaigning parents are pushing for the Roundhay Park golf driving range site, which they say is the only location within the black hole. The drop-in will take place in the East Room at Leeds Civic Hall on Friday from 1.30pm until 4pm.