Councillors slam Leeds city centre flats proposals

Developers have been sent back to the drawing board by councillors who slammed proposals for 152 new city centre apartments.

They were revealed to the City Plans Panel for pre-application advice but despite officer backing they were deemed mundane and over-bearing.

Architects, Den, will now re-draw the single building, spread out over three blocks and up to nine storeys high, between Melbourne Street and Lower Brunswick Street.

Coun Colin Campbell said: “There appears to be little or no amenity space for residents, we are losing a vast number of parking spaces and there is nothing that lifts this above the mundane.

“It is as if you have got this site and thought what’s the most we can put on it and this is the result. It’s just not good enough.”

Coun Peter Gruen added: “You need to go back to the drawing board and approach the design and mass of it. There is nothing attractive at all and I could not begin to put my name to such a building. It is not acceptable.

“Not one person would say don’t redevelop the area because what’s there is rubbish but, you have gone far too far. We want much better buildings in the city centre.”

Following the debate at Thursday’s meeting it was agreed that there was no objection in principle to the redevelopment of the area or the mix of apartments but there were issues over the size and scale of it and fears that it would set a precedent of similar type developments in that area.

The site is currently occupied by the mainly vacant Manston Business Centre, built in the early 1980s, a six storey, primarily residential building, a two storey office complex, commercial units, a building occupied by the Salvation Army and a car repair workshop.