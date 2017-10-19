Council to buy closed Leeds pub after ‘dereliction’ fears

Have your say

leeds city Council is to buy up a closed pub building after fears it will become an eyesore.

The authority is to purchase the The Highwood in Brackenwood Drive, Roundhay.

The site is owned by the council but the pub landlords are on a ground lease.

A report approving the buy-up says the building is “now considered to be at risk of dereliction”.

“The leaseholders have approached the council to discuss options,” the report says.

“Negotiations have been undertaken and terms have been provisionally agreed for the council to acquire the leasehold interest.

“The proposed acquisition will allow the council to determine the most appropriate future use for the site.

“If the recommended course of action is not pursued, then there is a high risk that the subject premises will fall into decline, and an opportunity may be lost to bring forward a new sustainable use for the site.”