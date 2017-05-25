Council is on the list for digital innovation in Leeds

A Leeds City Council digital initiative has won recognition from industry experts.

The council’s City as a Platform project has made it into the digital public service innovation of the year category on the 2017 DL100 List.

The DL100 List celebrates organisations and individuals leading the digital transformation of the UK.

City as a Platform has seen the council drawing up a range of creative and health care related digital and information strategies.

Coun James Lewis, the local authority’s executive member for resources and strategy, said: “As a council we have introduced a range of digital projects to help us improve how we communicate with the people of Leeds and especially traditionally hard to reach groups.

“It is pleasing therefore to see the work which has been undertaken through City as a Platform be recognised and accepted into the 2017 DL100 List.

“The benefit of these types of projects is that they can be replicated in other towns and cities and also crucially applied to other important agendas such as transport or environmental issues.”

The platform is designed to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.