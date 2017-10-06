Coroners seeking family after death of Leeds man

Coroners are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of a Leeds man who has died.

Phillip Ledgard is thought to have lived in Leeds for around 20 years, most recently off Old Farm Parade in West Park.

Police said the 64-year-old, who is believed to have had a son, died yesterday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information on the relatives of Mr Ledgard is asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Marie Silvester on 01924 292301.