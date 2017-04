A CORONER'S officer is appealing for information to trace relatives of an 86-year-old Leeds woman.

Mrs Jean Gregg, aged 86, of Riverdale Court, Otley, died on 2 April due to natural causes.

It is thought she has distant relatives in the Birmingham area.

Anyone with any information about her relatives is asked to contact coroner's officer Mandy Sampson on 01924 292301.