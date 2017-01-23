Corn Exchange leads the way in welcoming Chinese New Year

Leeds will be joining the rest of the world in welcoming in the Chinese New Year this coming weekend.

A Chinese extravaganza takes centre stage at Leeds Corn Exchange as the historic venue hosts a culture festival in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Magical Lantern Festival, the company behind the popular festival of light which was held at Roundhay Park over the Christmas period, will take over the Corn Exchange and transform it into a centre for Chinese food, drink, dance and performances.

They include Chinese dragon and lion dances, traditional Chinese dance and instrumental recitals.

School children from across Leeds have also been invited to join in with some of the music and dance routines.

In addition, there will be a plethora of workshops for visitors to get stuck into including painting, calligraphy and language.

Resident traders, Yellow Sunrise, which have long been established in the Corn Exchange will take centre stage for those looking for authentic Chinese home accessories and pieces.

The Chinese Culture Festival will take place on Saturday January 28 from 11am until 5pm and entry is free.

2017 will be the Year of The Rooster - the most motivated animal in the Chinese zodiac.