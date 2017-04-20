Cooking up plans for future of food scene

Developing and identifying what needs to change in the city’s food offering is on the menu in the first of a series of special debates.

The Leeds’ Independent Food and Drink Academy (IFDA) will host four events designed to assist the small businesses and SMEs of Leeds’ food and drink industry.

But rather than be a cheerleading platform for what the city is already doing, they are set to be more ‘disruptive’ according to Thom Hetherington who has drawn up the programme as part of his role with the Academy.

He said: “We felt it would have been too easy for the events to turn into simple cheerleading, focusing on what Leeds does well, but ultimately changing nothing.

“Instead we knew that we needed to make a disruptive statement with this first forum, by taking a very honest look about where Leeds currently sits in a broader context and focusing on where it could learn or improve.”

“Leeds: Past, Present and Progress”, is at The Tetley on Tuesday, 4-8pm, as part of the Leeds International Festival. It is open to members and non-members, offering professional insight and guidance.

Hosted by Josh Nesbitt the session will look at issue such as Leeds’s unique selling points, key organisations/individuals in the local food and drink ecology, what does the city need and where are the opportunities for food and drink entrepreneurs?

More forums are scheduled for June, September and October with topics as broad as tech innovation, business development and the past and future of the Leeds’ food and drink scene.