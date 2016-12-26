Consultations over plans to axe two fire engines and 44 jobs

WEST YORKSHIRE Fire and Rescue Authority chiefs have launched public and staff consultations on proposals to axe two fire engines and 44 jobs in a bid to save £1.8m a year.

The proposals include removing both fire engines from stations at Stanningley in Leeds and Fairweather Green in Bradford.

It is also proposed to reduce staffing from five to three firefighters on the technical rescue Unit based at Cleckheaton Fire Station.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACO) Steve Rhodes presented the proposals to councillors at a Full Authority meeting at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ in Birkenshaw, Bradford.

ACO Rhodes said the changes were possible due to the significant reduction in risk and demand thanks to the prevention work carried out across all communities in West Yorkshire.He said that during the past 10 years, the number of incidents firefighters are called out to have more than halved.

The changes would also bring savings of £1.8m and there would be no compulsory redundancies because posts lost would be met through retirements.

Formal representations can be made in writing by February 3 2017 by emailing IRMPconsultation@westyorksfire.gov.uk

For more information, go to www.westyorkshirefire. gov.uk