‘Confident, cultural’ Leeds named in Lonely Planet’s European top 10

Leeds has been named one of this year’s top European destinations by a major travel guide.

Lonely Planet’s Best In Europe 2017 praises the city for its urban regeneration and flourishing cultural scene.

It has a thriving nightlife and a growing reputation for food and craft beer, according to the travel experts.

Lonely Planet’s UK destination editor James Smart said: “Once defined by its industrial past, Leeds is now a confident, cultural hub in the north of England.

“With major events this year including the reopening of Leeds Art Gallery and the 50th anniversary of Leeds Carnival, there’s never been a better time to head to Yorkshire and join the party.”

Leeds was ranked number five in the guidebook’s list of the best destinations to visit in 2017.

Zagreb in Croatia took top spot due to its cosmopolitan and edgy atmosphere.

Mr Smart added: “From cultural adventure to spectacular scenery, Europe has something to offer every traveller.

“For Lonely Planet’s Best in Europe 2017 we’ve compiled our hot list of destinations across the continent to visit this summer, all offering something new, exciting or undiscovered that make them worth exploring right now.”

Lonely Planet’s Best in Europe 2017:

1. Zagreb, Croatia

2. Gotland, Sweden

3. Galicia, Spain

4. Northern Montenegro

5. LEEDS

6. Alentejo, Portugal

7. Northern Germany

8. Moldova

9. Pafos, Cyprus

10. Le Havre, France