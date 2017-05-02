Concerns grow for welfare of missing Wakefield man

Police officers in Wakefield are stepping up their search across the area as concerns grow for the welfare of a Stanley man.
Darren Barker, 43, was reported missing yesterday afternoon.
He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, slim wearing a white striped top, black tracksuit bottoms, with grey stripes and a pair of walking boots.
A number of searches are ongoing across the Wakefield area to find him.
Detective Inspector Tim Hunt of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are concerned for Darren’s welfare and would ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing police log number 1527 of May
