Concerns grow for missing vulnerable Halifax girl aged 12

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to help trace a vulnerable 12-year-old from the Pellon area of the Town who was last seen on Monday evening.

Izabela Vorosova was last seen at her home address on Monday evening and police and her family are growing increasingly concerned for Izabela’s welfare.

She is described as a white female around 4”11” tall with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings, and black baseball cap and she was carrying a black rusksack.

Izabela is known to have contacts across Bradford, Leeds and Halifax.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Izabela since yesterday evening or who knows where she is now is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1523 of May 1.