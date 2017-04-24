Concerns for missing Leeds teenager Kian Sayer. Concerns have been raised by police over a missing 14-year-old Leeds boy. West Yorkshire Police is looking for Kian Sayer.They have asked anyone who has information about his location to call 101 and quote the reference number 131701183655. Watch: Shocking drive-by assault in Leeds leads to police appeal VIDEO: Vinnie Jones launches Leeds United film at red carpet premiere in city centre
