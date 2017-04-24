Search

Concerns for missing Leeds teenager

Kian Sayer.

Concerns have been raised by police over a missing 14-year-old Leeds boy.

West Yorkshire Police is looking for Kian Sayer.

They have asked anyone who has information about his location to call 101 and quote the reference number 131701183655.

