Concern over missing Leeds woman

Police are "very concerned" for a woman who has been reported missing from her Leeds home.

Jean Butterfield, 76, from Morley, was last seen in the car park of Morrisons supermarket at about 4.40pm today.

She is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall with grey hair and was wearing glasses.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, teal T shirt, jeans with a floral pattern, blue boots and was carrying a brown tassled handbag.

Officers said they are "very concerned" for her welfare and anyone who sees her is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing log 1271 of July 31.