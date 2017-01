Police are appealing for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

There is concern for Katie Hutchinson, who was last seen in Leeds, around 2.50pm yesterday.

She is described as 5ft 6, medium build, with red hair tied back and shaved underneath.

She was wearing a full black tracksuit, black trainers and red coat with a zip.

West Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who has seen Katie to get in touch.