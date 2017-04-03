Community donates 80 Easter eggs to Leeds shopkeeper targeted by robbers

A shopkeeper has hailed the generosity of the community after good samaritans handed him more than 80 Easter eggs to help replenish stock following a robbery.

Thieves targeted Mick White’s flowers and greengrocers shop in Beeston on Wednesday and stole crisps, drinks and sweets while the 69-year-old was working.

But, after a kind-hearted customer put an appeal on Facebook, dozens of people have donated stock to Mr White including a whopping 80 Easter eggs.

He told the YEP: “The people of Beeston have been absolutely brilliant.

“At least 24 different people have come in, bringing me Easter eggs to sell and other stuff since it happened. They have been saying ‘you’ve looked after our kids and grandkids.’

“I can’t thank them enough.”

Mr White, who lives in Middleton, had been working in the shop which he has run for 28 years - when the thieves struck.

Three teenagers entered the store , and two stood by the door while the third knocked items off shelves before stealing confectionary and stock.

The dad-of-two said: “They were getting stuff and then all of a sudden they all screamed at me together and ran off.

“My heart was banging for about 20 minutes afterwards.

“A woman said she was going to put it on Facebook to warn other people.”

The post, by Emma Dewing on the Save Our Beeston Facebook group, gathered momentum and Mr White said well-wishers and customers have been visiting the shop over the last few days.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the theft at the Old Lane shop, which happened at around noon on Wednesday, March 29.

Mr White is giving some Easter eggs at his shop away in exchange for donations to his grandson, Billy White, who is raising money to fund a trip to Fiji teaching English and rugby to children.