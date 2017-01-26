Cold snap gas safety warning

People are being warned of the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning as research revealed more than half of Leeds residents are not able to spot the signs of faulty gas appliances.

Fifty five per cent of people in the city cannot spot the signs while more than a quarter (28 per cent) have not had their gas appliances checked by a Gas Safe registered engineer in the last year - according to research carried out for Gas Safe Register.

As the winter weather continues with cold snaps Gas Safe Register is issuing a fresh warning about recognising carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms which can commonly be mistaken for a cold or flu.

The registration body appointed by the Health and Safety Executive to manage the gas safety register in the UK, Isle of Man and Guernsey, is reminding people of the signs of CO poisoning to look out for as the frosty weather remains and gas appliances are increasingly relied upon.

Jonathan Samuel, managing director of Gas Safe Register, said: “CO poisoning is known as the silent killer because you cannot see it, taste it or smell it. The six main symptoms of CO poisoning are: headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse or loss of consciousness.

“It’s crucial that gas appliances are checked annually by a Gas Safe registered engineer to make sure they are working safely and efficiently. That way, people can use their appliances safe in the knowledge that potential CO leaks can be detected and stopped, and accidents such as fires caused by gas can be prevented. If these checks aren’t on your new year’s resolution list yet, it’s time to add it.”

To find a Gas Safe registered engineer call 0800 408 5500 or visit www.GasSafeRegister.co.uk.