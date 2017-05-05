Clothes ‘worth the weight’

Fans of vintage fashion can fill their wardrobes when a quirky shopping event returns to the city.

Vintage Weigh & Pay and its unique vintage sale will be popping up at Leeds Beckett Student Union on Saturday, May 13.

The event offers thrifty fashion fans the opportunity to buy clothes by paying for the weight of items.

Vintage Weigh & Pay founder and organiser, Louise Glover, said: “We’re all searching for that magic formula that allows us to fill our wardrobes with clothing that’s stylish and individual but also affordable.

“Our event offers something different from the normal shopping experience; it’s novel, innovative and gives vintage clothing a new lease of life. The rummaging element of it makes it really exciting and allows shoppers to be creative as they experiment and buy things that they normally wouldn’t even think to try.

“We’re very excited to return to Leeds this month and hope there are lots of thrifty fashion fans out there ready to rummage and find some vintage bargains.”

Shoppers will be let loose upon thousands of vintage pieces, dating from the 1960s onwards, for men and women and can buy them for £15 per kilo.

Six tonnes of stock is ready to be rummaged through at the event.

Created by an award-winning events team, Vintage Weigh & Pay started in 2016.

In just a year, the event has rapidly grown in recognition and popularity, now visiting multiple cities every weekend and welcoming shoppers in their thousands.

Doors will open at Leeds Beckett Student Union at 10am for early bird access, costing £3, and general public entry is £1.50 from 11am to 5pm.