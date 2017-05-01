Classic car’s journey from shell to swell

It is hard to believe this pristine sports car was a ‘shell’ when it was bought just over a decade ago.

Colin Blueman had purchased the 1969 Opel GT for £1,750 with a view to restoring the car and using it one day with his daughter, Billie.

SHELL: The Opel GT before its �20,000 restoration.

Visitors to our sister title, The Yorkshire Post’s Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017 at Castle Howard, near York, on Father’s Day, June 18, will be able to see for themselves the results of the transformation.

Mr Blueman, of Castleford, said: “I come from a time when we used to have Escorts and I had an Opel GT back in 1982/83. Due to circumstances I sold it on. A few years ago I ended up as a single parent and I decided that I would like another old classic car to restore so that me and my daughter could use it for days out and holidays. So I found this one on the internet. “It was basically on its knees when I bought it. It’s been a ground-up restoration. It was a shell. It had come from a place called Santa Rosa in California, allegedly ‘rust free’ – but it was not rust free. So then commenced a nuts and bolts restoration.” Mr Blueman, who is retired, has spent more than £20,000 transforming the car, doing around half the work himself and updating it over the years.

“You would not believe it was the same car,” he said.

“I have been offered £30,000 for it and it’s not for sale. Every time it goes out it makes a friend. There are three standard questions you always get asked about an Opel GT: Is it a kit car? Is it fibreglass? Did they do a right-hand drive? The answer to all of them is ‘no’.”

Mr Blueman and his daughter, Billie, 13, have travelled to Belgium and Holland in the car.

