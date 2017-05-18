Classic car rally, monster trucks and fun fair at Yorkshire Post Motor Show - tickets now on sale

More than 1,000 classic and vintage cars are set to go on display at the Yorkshire Post Motor Show on Father's Day, June 18.

The event, which is held every year at Castle Howard near York, involves hundreds of cars on the lawns of the grand home as well as various displays, food and drink and a fun fair.

The show is at Castle Howard

The Mac Tools Cruiser will be at the show and all the family will have the chance to get on board and take a very big, very powerful blast around the grounds in a monster truck.

There will also be a display from Matt Coulter aka the Kangaroo Kid. The world class stuntman from Australia performs tricks on quad bikes and has broken a series of Guinness world records.

The demand for the Kangaroo Kids stunt show is as big as ever – bringing record crowds to shows all over the UK.

The show includes stunts using specially fitted quad-bikes (one even fitted with a roll cage) and they finish the show with a spectacular jump over anything that is put in their path, be it cars, trucks or tractors (Matt has even jumped a flying aeroplane).

A classic car at the show in 2016

Not only do we have the Classic cars but we also feature a selection of stands from a variety of Motor Dealers from across Yorkshire.

There will be a main event arena jammed packed with entertainment for all the family throughout the day including a fun fair for the kids, a wide variety of car related trade stands plus collectibles, craft and specialist food stands.

A Trade Village means the car enthusiasts in the family can admire the beautiful selection of classic cars on display the rest of the family go shopping.

It's the perfect Father's Day gift.

A Lotus Elise sports car at the show in 2016

To book your tickets for the show, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yorkshire-post-classic-car-and-motor-show-castle-howard-y1la1705-tickets-31926143956

Or alternatively, call 0113 238 8440 between 2pm-4pm or call 0333 207 0743, 9am-7pm Monday-Friday or 9am-1pm on Saturday. Free entry for children under four.